Additional arrest in 100 pound marijuana seizure

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on June 28, 2017 7:16 AM

A third man is facing charges after turning himself in following the seizure of 100 pounds of marijuana by authorities during a traffic stop June 20.

Mark Jason Sharp, 47, of 120 Covey Drive, LaGrange, is charged with two counts of felony conspire to traffic in marijuana.

Two other men were charged immediately following the traffic stop.

William Russell Deeming Jr., 58, 2605 Pine Knoll Drive, Kinston, and Darian Lee Friend, 21, of the same address, were charged with level II trafficking in marijuana by possession and level II trafficking in marijuana by transporting after the traffic stop last week.

Both men were given a $5,000 secured bond on the charges.

The man were stopped June 20 on U.S. 70 Bypass near Wayne Memorial Drive by the Wayne County Sheriff's Office Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Team.

The stop was conducted as part of an investigation conducted by the Goldsboro/Wayne County Drug Squad and Raleigh Drug Enforcement Administration.

A K-9 alerted officers to the presence of marijuana inside the van. The drugs were packaged inside vacuum-sealed bags that were stashed inside cardboard moving boxes.

Capt. G.N. Lynch with the Goldsboro Police Department said warrants were taken out on Sharp the same day Deeming and Friend were arrested after the traffic stop.

He said Sharp got an attorney and then turned himself in Monday for the outstanding warrants on him.

The marijuana seized by authorities had an estimated street value of $500,000.

Lynch said warrants have not been taken out on anyone else in relation to the drug seizure.

"That's it right now," Lynch said.

"There may be some stuff later on, but as far as this particular load, that's it right now. Just these three."

Sharp was put in the Wayne County Jail under a $4,000 secured bond.