Fourth of July closings

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on June 28, 2017 7:16 AM

Local, state and federal offices, banks and post offices will be closed Tuesday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day.

Wayne County offices will be closed. The landfill in Dudley will be closed Tuesday, July 4, but will open Wednesday, July 5. It is normally closed on Wednesdays.

Convenience centers will be closed Tuesday, July 4.

The city of Goldsboro offices will be closed and all solid waste services, including trash collection, will be serviced on Wednesday.

Mount Olive town offices will be closed. Household garbage pickup will not be affected. Yard waste pickup for Tuesday will be collected on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Recyclable Center will not be affected as it is closed on Tuesdays.

Walnut Creek town offices will be closed. Trash pickup will be moved to Wednesday and recyclables pickup to Thursday.

Eureka Town Hall will be closed. No town services will be affected.

All branches of the Wayne County Public Library will be closed July 4 as well as the Peggy Seegars Senior Center.

Fremont Town Hall will be closed July 4. Town services will not be affected.

Carolina Southern Sanitation will be closed on the Fourth. Garbage pickups scheduled for that day will be picked up Wednesday instead.

Pikeville Town Hall will close on the Fourth. Other services will not be affected.

Fireworks displays are planned in Goldsboro, Mount Olive, Seven Springs and Pikevile.

Berkeley Mall's display will start at 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 4.

The Seven Springs display will start at 9 p.m. Saturday, July 1, near the Neuse River boat landing.

In Mount Olive, the display will start at 9 p.m. Monday, July 3, at the town's industrial park on the Old Mount Olive Highway just north of town.

In Pikeville, the display will start at 9 p.m. Saturday, July 1, at the town park located in the northern part of the town between Railroad Street and Mill Street.