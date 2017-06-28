Local News > Archive > June 2017 > 28

Open registration dates announced at WCC

By Phyllis Moore

Published in News on June 28, 2017 7:16 AM

Wayne Community College officials announced open registration dates for fall college credit classes, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., July 19 and July 20; 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Aug. 15; and 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Aug. 16.

Students are encouraged to register as soon as possible to have the best selection of courses. Find a complete schedule of fall courses at www.waynecc.edu/course-schedules/.

New students must complete the enrollment process, take any necessary placement tests and be accepted in order to register for classes. The steps that new students need to take are explained at www.waynecc.edu/apply-now/.

Classes offered on campus and the base, as well as distance education courses, start Aug. 17 and end Dec. 15.

Tuition and fees are due Aug. 3 for those who register in July, and Aug. 16 for those who register in August. Payment plan details can be found at www.mycollegepaymentplan.com/waynecc.

Orientation sessions have been scheduled for dates throughout the summer. New students can register to attend one of those two-hour sessions by visiting www.waynecc.edu/orientation/.