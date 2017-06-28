Local News > Archive > June 2017 > 28

<< "Worldwide eats: How to prepare spanakopita" - "Senate passes amendment to keep open veterans cemeteries, governor's office argues long-term funding issue remains unsolved" >>

Woman charged after cutting a man with a blade at Berkeley Mall

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on June 28, 2017 12:39 PM

Full Size Full Size Domonique Danielle McKinney

A woman is facing charges after attacking a man with a blade at Berkeley Mall Friday night, according to a police report.

Domonique Danielle McKinney, 31, of 921 W. Oak St., is charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

The report said as McKinney went into the mall's rear entrance, she handed a child off to her cousin and then attacked the 26-year-old man.

The victim said she cut him with a "bladed weapon," the report said, but no weapon was found at the scene. However, lacerations on the man's skin were visible through his shirt, the report said.

McKinney was put into the Wayne County Detention Center under no bond.