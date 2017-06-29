Local News > Archive > June 2017 > 29

News-Argus price changing

By Dennis Hill

Published in News on June 29, 2017 7:00 AM

Effective July 1, your new subscription price will be $13.50 per month. The new three-month price is $40.50, six months is $81 and one year is $162. This is still at a very reasonable rate of only 52 cents per day delivered to your home.

The News-Argus has not changed its rates since Jan. 1, 2015, but we have continued to absorb increased prices of printing.

We appreciate each of you and hope that you will continue to subscribe to The Goldsboro News-Argus, your primary source of Wayne County news.