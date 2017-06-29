Local News > Archive > June 2017 > 29

Two face charges for allegedly cashing checks in local church's name

By Ethan Smith

A man is wanted and a woman is facing charges after forging and cashing checks in a local church's name, according to a press release.

Adrian Gules Holbrook, 26, of 118 Cedar Lane, is wanted on two counts of uttering a forged instrument, obtaining property by false pretense and attempted obtaining property by false pretense.

Holbrook is still at-large, and warrants have been issued for his arrest.

Tiffany Marie Anstey, 33, of 103 Butter Cup Lane, is charged with uttering a forged instrument and obtaining property by false pretense and is in the Wayne County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond.

The pair is accused of manufacturing, uttering and cashing checks in the name of the Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Mount Olive.

The Goldsboro Police Department got a report from the Wayne County Sheriff's Office April 17 that checks had been cashed at a bank in the city limits in the church's name.

Anstey was also charged last week for allegedly exploiting her 86-year-old grandmother.

She allegedly locked her grandmother out of her home April 23. When deputies responded to the report, they found her grandmother wandering in the area and contacted Adult Protective Services and the Wayne County Department of Social Services.

The grandmother was taken to a safe place and is under the care of adult protective service workers.

Authorities allege Anstey exploited her grandmother for an extended period of time.

Maj. Anthony Carmon, head of the Goldsboro Police Department's Investigative Services Bureau, said the two cases Anstey has been charged in are not related.