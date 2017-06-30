Local News > Archive > June 2017 > 30

Mount Olive police make arrest in Friendly Mart armed robbery

By Melinda Harrell

Published in News on June 30, 2017 1:54 PM

Full Size Full Size Phillipe Daniel Ulysse

After receiving a tip and gathering evidence, Mount Olive police were able to make an arrest in the armed robbery of the Friendly Mart on North Breazeale Avenue only three days after the incident.

Mount Olive Police Chief Tommy Brown said Phillipe Daniel Ulysse, 20, 139 E. Hillsboro St., Mount Olive, was arrested around 10:15 Thursday night and is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon.

The clerk at the Friendly Mart was held at gunpoint, and the store was robbed of more than $600 in cash Monday night, according to an incident report.

According to a report, at around 11 p.m. on Monday, a man -- described by the clerk as a black man, around 5 feet 5 inches tall, wearing a black hoodie, dark pants and a mask -- entered the store.

"He had on a mask, and that is when she saw the handgun as well," Brown said.

"He walked her around the register with the gun to her back."

The clerk did as the gunman demanded, and once he collected about $625 in cash he then fled on foot, according to the report.

Once police arrived at the scene they searched for the suspect, calling in the Mount Olive police's K-9 unit to track and the Wayne County Sheriff's Office to assist.

The evening of the robbery, the search turned up with no suspect, but the Mount Olive police continued the investigation -- acquiring surveillance footage from the store.

"We got some information from a confidential source," Brown said.

"We also collected physical evidence, which led to the arrest."

Ulysse was placed in the Wayne County Jail on a $200,000 secured bond, according to the arrest report.

Ulysse's first court appearance is scheduled for Monday.