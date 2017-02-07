Local News > Archive > July 2017 > 2

Sheriff's Office promotes four

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on July 2, 2017 1:45 AM

As Maj. Tom Effler prepares to retire, the Wayne County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday several promotions that took effect Saturday.

Taking Effler's slot will be Maj. Richard Lewis, who was promoted to Major of Enforcement Operations -- Effler's current position -- from Captain.

Sgt. Jason Sasser was promoted from Corporal and will continue working in the patrol division. Sasser has been with the sheriff's office since December 2009.

Sasser is in charge of the agency's K-9 team.

Cpl. Martin McAlduff was promoted from deputy to the rank of patrol corporal. McAlduff has been with the sheriff's office since July 2009.

Capt. Shawn Harris was promoted to captain of the Detective Division from the rank of detective lieutenant. Harris has been with the agency since January 1991.

Lewis, who will be stepping into Effler's position, has been with the sheriff's office since March 2011, working for the District Attorney's office and Goldsboro Police Department beforehand.

Harris and Lewis will be working with their predecessors during the upcoming weeks to ensure a smooth transition.

The promotions were announced Thursday during a badge ceremony at the Wayne County Sheriff's Office Annex.