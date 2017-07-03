Local News > Archive > July 2017 > 3

Code red: Sheriff's Office searching for burglary suspect

By John Joyce

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office has issued a code red in the area of the 700 to 1000 blocks of Spring Bank Road, to include all side streets.

Deputies are searching for a man with a dark complexion, wearing a white T-shirt who may walk with a limp.

Officials said a series of burglaries took place in the area overnight ---- starting after 2 a.m. ---- some of which were attempts, others were successful.

"There were four actual and several attempts," Capt. Richard Lewis said.

Some of the homeowners did see the man, he added, but no better description was available at the time of this report.

It is unknown whether the suspect is white, black or Hispanic. Interviews with witnesses and victims are ongoing, Lewis said.

Wayne County Sheriff Larry Pierce said his office is seeking information from anyone who may know more about the suspect or his potential whereabouts.

"We are actually looking for a suspect," he said. "Residents may see the helicopter flying overhead, and we are seeking some assistance from the citizens in the area."

Capt. Lewis said people often call in with questions whenever a code red is issued, which he said is understandable, but right now the sheriff's office only needs people to call who have information about the suspect.

Witnesses last saw the man about 5:15 a.m.

Anyone with information regarding the burglaries or the potential suspect is asked to call the Wayne County Sheriff's Office at 919-731-1480, or call Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255.

Callers who wish to may remain anonymous and information leading to a felony arrest can be eligible for a cash reward.

This is a developing story. Details will be updated as more information becomes available.