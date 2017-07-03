Local News > Archive > July 2017 > 3

<< "UPDATE: Burglary victims awaken to find suspect in their bedroom" - "Nine reports of shots fired within city limits" >>

Fire on Edgerton Street displaces four children and two adults

By Melinda Harrell

Published in News on July 3, 2017 4:02 PM

A fire at an apartment on Edgerton Street Sunday left four children and two adults displaced.

The fire started around 5 p.m. Sunday at 1722 A Edgerton St., according to a fire investigation report from the Goldsboro Police Department,

Assistant Fire Chief Eric Lancaster, citing a fire department report, said a woman and the four children were cleaning when she went to check on food she was cooking.

While she was in the kitchen, the children shouted there was a fire and she called 911, said Lancaster.

The Goldsboro Fire Department responded, with Engine 2 arriving first on the scene to find a large plume of smoke coming out of the apartment, said Lancaster.

"Attack crews were met with heavy smoke and heat," Lancaster said.

Lancaster said the report indicates that the fire began in a bedroom and advanced down the hallway.

Once the fire was subdued, firefighters found a yellow lighter in the hallway, and after interviewing the woman it was discovered that the children found several lighters and brought them to her, Lancaster said citing the report.

"Firefighters found a lighter in the hallway that was not given to (her), indicating a human factor in regards to the fire," Lancaster said.

The damages totaled $45,000 for the structure and $8,000 for the contents of the home, Lancaster said.

The American Red Cross was called in to relieve the victims of the fire, and it remains under investigation pending further interviews, said Lancaster.