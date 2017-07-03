Local News > Archive > July 2017 > 3

Man arrested after allegedly assaulting and robbing handicapped person

By Melinda Harrell

Goldsboro police arrested a 29-year-old man after he allegedly assaulted and robbed a handicapped person Sunday night on Olivia Lane, according to a Goldsboro Police Department report.

Donovan Markee Wooten, 904 A Olivia Lane, was charged with felony common law robbery and misdemeanor assault on a handicapped person after several witnesses said they saw him assault the victim, according to the report.

Officers responded to a report of an assault at the suspect's home on Olivia Lane around 10:55 p.m. Sunday, according to the report.

When officers arrived the suspect and victim were not on scene, but multiple witnesses confirmed that a 53-year-old handicapped man was assaulted, according to the report.

According to the report, EMS was called to tend to the victim's injuries, but he refused treatment.

The victim was robbed of $60 cash, the report said.

Wooten was taken to the Wayne County Jail and placed under a $40,000 secured bond.