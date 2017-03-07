Local News > Archive > July 2017 > 3

Man is robbed and pistol whipped in city

By Melinda Harrell

A man was pistol whipped and robbed Sunday night in the 400 block of Denmark Street, according to a police report.

A 37-year-old Fremont resident was hit on the right side of his head with a gun and robbed of his wallet and cellphone, according to the report.

Police responded to a residence on Charles Street around 10 p.m. Sunday, when a woman found the victim covered in blood on her porch, the report said.

The report said the victim suffered severe lacerations and was in and out of consciousness.

He was taken to Wayne UNC Health Care for further treatment.

The report said the suspect is described as a black male, but further details of the perpetrator was not available.

Goldsboro police are investigating the incident.