Nine reports of shots fired within city limits

By Melinda Harrell

Published in News on July 3, 2017 4:02 PM

There were nine reports of shots being fired in the city Sunday, according to Goldsboro police reports.

At around 1:40 a.m. Sunday, officers received an alert from Shotspotter -- a system which notifies the Goldsboro Police Department where shots are being fired within a given parameter -- that three rounds were fired in an open area at 917 Carver Drive.

According to the report, several officers responded to the alert on Carver Drive.

At around 8:30 Sunday night, Shotspotter again alerted officers to six rounds being shot in a parking lot in the 300 block of West Seymour Drive, according to the report.

Maj. Anthony Carmon of the Goldsboro Police Department confirmed that the Shotspotter alerts were gunshots and not fireworks as the Fourth of July holiday approaches.

There were no reports of property damage or injuries stemming from either incident.