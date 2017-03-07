Local News > Archive > July 2017 > 3

Which schools could see a reduction?

By Joey Pitchford

Published in News on July 3, 2017 5:50 AM

Several Wayne County schools are expected to see a reduction in federal Title I funding come the 2017-2018 school year. Below is a list of the affected schools, and how much money they stand to lose.

Elementary Schools

* North Drive Elementary - $10,251.80

* Carver Heights Elementary - $28,904

* Brogden Primary - $18,973

* Carver Elementary - $57,358.70

* Spring Creek Elementary - $156,512

* Eastern Wayne Elementary - $141,790.50

* Tommy's Road Elementary - $14,564

* Grantham Elementary - $55,710

* Meadow Lane Elementary - $81,709

* Fremont STARS - $40,806.50

* Northeast Elementary - $56,955

* Rosewood Elementary - $34,350

* Northwest Elementary - $52,614

Middle Schools

* Dillard Middle - $112,945

* Brogden Middle - $56,166.30

* Spring Creek Middle - $43,207

* Mount Olive Middle - $72,435.20

* Greenwood Middle - $54,967.50

* Eastern Wayne Middle - $52,044

* Grantham Middle - $6,215

These numbers include a 15 percent reduction in federal education funding which the Wayne County public school system has been advised of.

They are based on the Direct Certification method of Title I allotment, which distributes funds based on the numbers of students on food stamps at each school.