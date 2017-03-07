Which schools could see a reduction?
By Joey Pitchford
Published in News on July 3, 2017 5:50 AM
Several Wayne County schools are expected to see a reduction in federal Title I funding come the 2017-2018 school year. Below is a list of the affected schools, and how much money they stand to lose.
Elementary Schools
* North Drive Elementary - $10,251.80
* Carver Heights Elementary - $28,904
* Brogden Primary - $18,973
* Carver Elementary - $57,358.70
* Spring Creek Elementary - $156,512
* Eastern Wayne Elementary - $141,790.50
* Tommy's Road Elementary - $14,564
* Grantham Elementary - $55,710
* Meadow Lane Elementary - $81,709
* Fremont STARS - $40,806.50
* Northeast Elementary - $56,955
* Rosewood Elementary - $34,350
* Northwest Elementary - $52,614
Middle Schools
* Dillard Middle - $112,945
* Brogden Middle - $56,166.30
* Spring Creek Middle - $43,207
* Mount Olive Middle - $72,435.20
* Greenwood Middle - $54,967.50
* Eastern Wayne Middle - $52,044
* Grantham Middle - $6,215
These numbers include a 15 percent reduction in federal education funding which the Wayne County public school system has been advised of.
They are based on the Direct Certification method of Title I allotment, which distributes funds based on the numbers of students on food stamps at each school.