Local News > Archive > July 2017 > 4

<< "Police arrest two in connection with an armed robbery" -

Fremont town board waits for CSX to close crossings

By Joey Pitchford

Published in News on July 4, 2017 5:30 PM

Full Size Full Size News-Argus/JOEY PITCHFORD The Fremont Board of Aldermen voted in April of 2016 to close two town crossings -- at North Street and South Street -- because trailers had frequently gotten stuck trying to get over them.

The town of Fremont submitted a request to CSX Transportation for a railroad signal and crossing gate to be installed at the town's main street crossing Tuesday, after a train hit a Coca-Cola truck there earlier in June.

The request, sent by Town Administrator Barbara Aycock, refers to that crash and otºher "close calls" at the crossing. The Main Street crossing sits right next to Fremont's downtown area.

"This accident put in perspective on how dangerous the crossing could be in the future," Ms. Aycock wrote in the request letter.

"This crossing receives a lot of traffic daily from [U.S.] 117 and down Main Street, and there [have] been several close calls in the past."

According to the letter, it can take around 27 seconds for a tractor trailer to cross the track moving at two miles per hour.

A train moving 41 miles per hour through Fremont can cross the distance from where it first becomes visible to the crossing in 11 seconds, giving drivers little time to react.

Sometimes, larger vehicles may even get stuck on the tracks due to the steep inclines surrounding them.

The Fremont Board of Aldermen voted in April of 2016 to close two town crossings -- at North Street and South Street -- because trailers had frequently gotten stuck trying to get over them.

Fremont Police Chief Paul Moats said at the time that getting stranded trailers off the rails can take as much as an hour, because the proper services do not exist close to Fremont.

Trying to move trailers too quickly could damage the rails, which could result in a train derailment in the middle of town.

Moats said at the time that he had seen around 15 trailers get stuck on the rails during his day shifts.

Ms. Aycock said that CSX is responsible for closing the crossings, and was expected to do so by June 26.

"They have a sign out there right now that says 'this crossing will be closed as of June 26,' but that's it." she said.

The crossings have remained open since the board voted.