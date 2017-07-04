Local News > Archive > July 2017 > 4

Police arrest two in connection with an armed robbery

By Melinda Harrell

Published in News on July 4, 2017 1:01 PM

Goldsboro police arrested two people in connection with an armed robbery only a day after the incident was reported.

Adreanna Lewis, 28, 3115 Grantham School Road, Mount Olive, and Rodney Atkinson, 26, 317 Hollowell Ave., were charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon after the Goldsboro Police Department Investigative Services Bureau conducted an investigation into the incident, according to a press release.

On Wednesday, officers with the B shift responded to an armed robbery call to in 400 block of Denmark Street, according to the release.

The release said the victim of the robbery was going to meet a friend in the area when he was robbed at gunpoint by a man.

The following day Lewis and Atkinson were arrested by the D shift without incident.

Lewis was given a $50,000 secured bond, and Atkinson was given a $100,000 secured bond.