Police arrest two in connection with an armed robbery
By Melinda Harrell
Published in News on July 4, 2017 1:01 PM
Goldsboro police arrested two people in connection with an armed robbery only a day after the incident was reported.
Adreanna Lewis, 28, 3115 Grantham School Road, Mount Olive, and Rodney Atkinson, 26, 317 Hollowell Ave., were charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon after the Goldsboro Police Department Investigative Services Bureau conducted an investigation into the incident, according to a press release.
On Wednesday, officers with the B shift responded to an armed robbery call to in 400 block of Denmark Street, according to the release.
The release said the victim of the robbery was going to meet a friend in the area when he was robbed at gunpoint by a man.
The following day Lewis and Atkinson were arrested by the D shift without incident.
Lewis was given a $50,000 secured bond, and Atkinson was given a $100,000 secured bond.
