Local News > Archive > July 2017 > 4

<< "VIDEO: Girls learn dance techniques at 'Frozen' ballet camp" - "Police arrest two in connection with an armed robbery" >>

Two charged after task force investigation

By Melinda Harrell

Published in News on July 4, 2017 8:59 AM

Two men are facing drug charges after law enforcement surveillance catches one of them trying to hide a bag in the bushes, according to a release.

Shonshi Ashmed Rangel, 29, 304 S. Spence Ave., and Tykeem Q. Wooten, 29, 509 Dail St., were both charged with one count of possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia after an investigation by the Goldsboro/Wayne County Interagency Task Force.

The task force began an investigation after a drug complaint was reported from the Dail Street area, according to the release.

On Thursday around 6 p.m., detectives with the task force set up surveillance in the area to see Rangel -- who is a known drug dealer, according to the release -- leave Wooten's home.

The detectives stopped Rangel for a "traffic violation" after he left the Dail Street home, according to the release.

When officers approached the driver's window of the vehicle, they said they smelled "an odor of marijuana," according to the release.

They got Rangel out of the vehicle and searched it.

Meanwhile, other task force officers were still keeping surveillance on Wooten's home, the release said.

Officers saw Wooten try to hide a white bag in the bushes on the edge of the property during the surveillance, the release said.

Law enforcement then secured the property after seeing Wooten attempt to hide something, and they were given consent to conduct search, according to the release.

The task force seized around 189 grams of marijuana, digital scales and other drug paraphernalia as well as a large sum of cash after completing the search of the home and the vehicle, according to the release.

Rangel and Wooten were arrested and placed in the Wayne County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond.