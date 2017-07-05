Local News > Archive > July 2017 > 5

Attacked then robbed ---- Man opens door after 1 a.m. to person claiming to have hit his car

By John Joyce

A Goldsboro man is recovering today after he was attacked in his home early in the morning on July 4.

Police say an unknown person hit the victim, a 56-year-old man, in the head several times with a pistol. He then stole the man's wallet and various prescription pain pills and then left.

According to the report taken by officers, the suspect is a Hispanic man, 25, 6 feet tall with a slim build and weighing 180 pounds. The suspect was last seen heading south in a tan, four door Mazda sedan.

The report said the incident took place at 1:10 a.m. The attacker knocked on the victim's door, a mobile home located at 121 Mike Circle, and said he had hit the resident's car.

Mike Circle is north of Ash Street off of Piedmont Airline Road near where Ash Street connects to U.S. 70.

When the victim opened his front door, he was met with a pistol to the head. The report said the attacker hit the victim several times and then, while the victim lay on the floor, took his wallet and medications.

Among the items reported stolen were the wallet ---- it contained $115 in cash and the victim's Social Security card ---- and 360 pills valued on the report at $3 each.

The suspect took 80 Morphine sulfide, 60 Xanax, 50 Prolec and 170 Morphine extended relief pills.

Maj. Anthony Carmon, head of the police department's investigations bureau, said it was not yet known whether the victim was targeted for his medications or if the attack was a random occurrence.

The victim was transported to Wayne UNC Health Care for treatment to his injuries, which Carmon said were "consistent with" being struck in the back of the head with a pistol.