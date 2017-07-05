Local News > Archive > July 2017 > 5

Filing period begins Friday for Wayne County municipal and sanitary districts November elections

By Steve Herring

Filing for the Nov. 7 municipal and sanitary district elections in Wayne County will begin at noon Friday and continue through noon on Friday, July 21.

The entire Mount Olive Town Board is up for election.

Mayor Ray McDonald Sr. has announced he will not seek re-election. District 4 Commissioner and Mayor Pro Tem Joe Scott has said he will file for mayor.

The Rev. Dennis Draper has announced his candidacy for the seat being vacated by Scott.

District 3 Commissioner Tom Preston stepped down at the end of May and the board appointed Barbara Kornegay to complete the term.

Mrs. Kornegay has said she will seek election to the office.

At-large Commissioner Jerry L. Harper, District 1 Commissioner Kenneth Talton and District 2 Harlie Carmichael also face re-election.

Talton earlier said he will not seek re-election.

The filing fees are $24 for mayor and $5 for commissioner.

Also up for re-election are:

• Walnut Creek: Councilmen Pete Benton and Mike Daly.

• Pikeville: Mayor Glenn Hartman and Commissioners Michael Herring and Lyman Galloway.

• Eureka: Mayor John Douglas Booth and Commissioners William A. Martin and David Elmore.

• Seven Springs: Mayor Stephen Potter, Commissioners John Holmes Lee II and Ronda Hughes, and the unexpired term of Lisa Cash that is being completed by Commissioner Robert Alan Cash.

The filing fee is $5 for the offices.

The sanitary districts elections are:

• Belfast-Patetown: All five board seats, Dawn Anderson, Ben Casey Jr., Landis Davis, Fred Newcomb and C. Ray Sullivan.

• Eastern Wayne: All five board seats, Daryl Anderson, Richard "Ricky" Carraway, Ervin Watts, Carl Mozingo and James Sutton.

• Southern Wayne: Two board seats, Sally R. Bowles and Gary Scott.

• Fork Township: Three board seats Henry L. Braswell, Tim Gardner and Danny F. Hope.

• Southeastern Wayne: All five board seats, Rudy Peedin, Charlie M.B. Holloway, Bobby Outlaw, Albert Williams Jr. and James A. Taylor.

The filing fee for the sanitary districts is $5.