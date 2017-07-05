Local News > Archive > July 2017 > 5

Police say a man shot this morning did not see who pulled the trigger

By News-Argus Staff

A 32-year-old Mount Olive man was shot in the hand while standing outside an apartment at The Grand at Day Point early this morning, according to a Goldsboro police report.

The report said Brandon Michael Leach was taken by personal vehicle and dropped off at Wayne UNC Health Care at about 12:30 a.m. with a single gun shot wound to the hand.

Leach reported that he had been standing in the breezeway of building 700 inside the apartment complex known as Day Circle when he heard the shot.

He did not see who fired the weapon, but the bullet hit him in the right hand.

Hospital workers contacted the Goldsboro Police Department and the report was taken.