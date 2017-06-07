Local News > Archive > July 2017 > 6

Free dental clinic this weekend

By Phyllis Moore

There will be a free dental clinic on Saturday at Bear Creek Missionary Baptist Association headquarters, 1800 S. Slocumb St.

Brenda Smith of St. Stephen's Missionary Baptist Church called it a "community affair," as the public is invited to take advantage of the offering.

The dental van will be on site, catering to those without dental insurance, she said.

"We'll start registering at 9 a.m. -- first come, first served," she said. "We're going to try to serve at least around 40 people that day, so the earlier they arrive, the better."

The mobile unit travels all over the state providing general dentistry, which translates to cleaning and examinations. No X-rays, fillings or dental surgery will be performed.

And there will be a bag lunch for those who show up.

Seniors are the target demographic, but children are welcome.

This is the first time for such an event organized by her church for the community, Ms. Smith said, but hopefully there will be others in the future.