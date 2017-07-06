Local News > Archive > July 2017 > 6

Man charged after police say he fled DWI checkpoint

By Ethan Smith

A man is facing almost a dozen charges after fleeing a traffic checkpoint officers conducted on Tuesday, according to a press release.

David Wayne Webb, 53, of 108 N. Slocumb St., is charged with driving while impaired, felony fleeing to elude arrest, no operators license, expired registration plate, possession of an open container, failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to stop at a steady red light, careless and reckless, exceeding the posted speeding limit and resist, delay and obstruct officers.

A press release said Webb fled from the traffic checkpoint, which was being conducted as part of the statewide Fourth of July "Booze it and Lose it" Campaign, "Operation Firecracker."

Capt. Paige Learnard, supervisor of the shift that conducted the checkpoint, said it was set up at Leslie and Mulberry Streets and began at 12:01 a.m. July 4.

Webb did not stop for the checkpoint and officers gave chase, the release said.

The chase ended when Webb ran on foot inside his residence at 108 N. Slocumb St. and officers caught him there.

Learnard said the chase lasted less than a minute, and happened less than 45 minutes into the checkpoint.

She said officers were planning on a two-hour-long checkpoint, but had to shut it down after Webb fled because it caused a shortage of manpower.

Webb was put in the Wayne County Jail under a $9,000 unsecured bond.

Learnard said two other people were charged for driving while impaired during the checkpoint that lasted less than an hour, and several other miscellaneous charges were filed.