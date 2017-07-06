Local News > Archive > July 2017 > 6

Sheriff's office arrests man for break-in on N.C. 111, not related to series of burglaries earlier in the week

By Ethan Smith

By Ethan Smith

Authorities say a man arrested Tuesday for allegedly breaking into a home on N.C. 111 South is not believed to be responsible for other break-ins that happened in the area earlier in the week.

Jesse Earl Moore, 28, of 100 S. Allegheny Place, Dudley, is charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and driving while license revoked.

"It's completely different," said Maj. Tom Effler with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office. "At this time, we have no reason to say he's related to all those (break-ins) Monday."

A press release about Moore's arrest said deputies were conducting surveillance in the N.C. 111 South and Spring Bank Road area following the series of break-ins reported Monday when they spotted a suspicious vehicle.

When authorities investigated further, Moore was allegedly found removing items from a home at 1489 N.C. 111 South and he was detained.

Further investigation led authorities to discover the items were removed from the residence without the homeowner's consent, and the vehicle Moore was using was also stolen, according to the release.

Moore was arrested and put under a $25,500 secured bond in the Wayne County Detention Center.

Whoever is responsible for the other break-ins reported throughout the area Monday morning has not been found.

The Sheriff's Office has described the suspect in those break-ins as a 5 foot 8 inch to 5 foot 11 inch tall white man who weighs approximately 150 to 160 pounds, and possibly walks with a limp.

Authorities believe the same person is responsible for all of the break-ins reported Monday.

Anyone with information about those break-ins, or any other crime in Wayne County is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com.

Callers will remain anonymous and if your information leads to a felony arrest you will be given a cash reward for the information.