Traffic stop leads to arrest in Ruby Tuesday theft investigation

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on July 6, 2017 5:33 PM

A woman stopped by the Wayne County Sheriff's Office for driving a stolen vehicle June 24 was also connected to a theft at Ruby Tuesday by the Goldsboro Police Department, according to a press release.

Jessica Anne Williams, 37, of 210 Billy Price Road, Seven Springs, is charged with felony breaking and entering, felony safecracking, felony larceny and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Warrants were also served on Williams for other charges not specified in the release.

Police responded March 8 to a breaking and entering call at Ruby Tuesday at 2609 N. Park Drive.

The manager, Miranda Carter, told police when she arrived to open the restaurant she discovered someone had used a generic password to open a safe inside the business.

The release said Williams got away with $1,300 in cash and payroll checks totaling $173.32.

Maj. Anthony Carmon, head of the Goldsboro Police Department's Investigative Services Bureau, said he was not sure how Williams obtained the password to the safe.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office stopped a car June 24 on Genoa Road that had been reported stolen, and took Williams into custody.

Williams was put into the Wayne County Jail under a $115,000 secured bond.