Airman indicted on child abuse charges

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on July 7, 2017 5:50 AM

Schmidt

An airman stationed at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base was indicted by a grand jury this week on felony child abuse charges, according to court records.

Eric Schmidt, 29, of 1510 Peachtree St., was indicted for felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury during Monday's Wayne County Grand Jury session.

Schmidt allegedly abused his then-1-month-old daughter in May, causing a fractured tibia, fractured or broken ribs and subdural hematomas in her head around her brain.

The child was brought to Wayne UNC Health Care May 11 for breathing difficulties. She was then flown to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, where medical staff identified her injuries as potentially having stemmed from child abuse.

An investigation began after medical staff at Vidant called the Goldsboro Police Department and expressed their concerns about the potential child abuse.

Goldsboro police charged Schmidt for the offense May 17 and put him in the Wayne County Jail.

Wayne County Jail Administrator Maj. Fane Greenfield said Thursday afternoon that Schmidt remains in jail.

Schmidt joined the U.S. Air Force March 30, 2015, and arrived at SJAFB Sept. 21, 2015.

According to information provided by SJAFB Public Affairs, Schimdt worked as a propulsion technician.

SJAFB Public Affairs did not immediately respond to a request for updates to Schmidt's assignments on base or rank since he was charged.

The grand jury handed down 26 other true bills of indictment.

The following indictments were filed:

* Dylan Shane Wilburn, 24, 135 Crossbow Drive, Pikeville, larceny, possession of stolen goods.

* James Leonard Stewart III, 33, 214 Grey Ave., Dudley, 33, 214 Grey Ave., Dudley, larceny, possession of stolen goods.

* Andy Williams, 31, 122 Windy Acres Lane, possession with intent to sell and deliver a counterfeit controlled substance.

* Berjoe Simplina Occena, 49, 895 Abattoir Road, Coats, four counts embezzlement.

* Delfawn Shaquille Worrells, 24, 1907-B N. John Ct., possession with intent to sell and deliver a counterfeit controlled substance.

* Michael Jonathan Schilling, 32, 1581 N.C. 55 West, Mount Olive, two counts possession of a controlled substance, two counts trafficking in opium by possession.

* Luis Angel Esponoza-Cortes, 24, 1163 Stanley Chapel Church Road, Mount Olive, two counts possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

* Akysha Gilliam, 23, 1725-C Edgerton St., possession with intent to sell or deliver a schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia.

* Xsavea Fontain Colon, 28, 253 Green Valley Drive, possession with intent to sell or deliver a schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia.

* Noah Louis Norris, 21, Streets of Wayne County, possession with intent to sell and deliver a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

* Joseph Gurganus Jr., 24, 227 Becton Circle, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

* David Shane Phillips, 37, unknown address, failure to report new address as a sex offender, habitual felon.

* Jeffrey Lynn Stephenson, 47, 342 Frog Island Road, Elizabeth City, larceny of motor vehicle parts, possession of stolen goods, injury to personal property, first-degree trespassing.

* Jospeh Tyre Cumberlander, 22, 700 Marigold St., two counts possession with intent to sell and deliver a controlled substance, resisting a public officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

* Amy Susanne Baker, 43, 908 Cameron Drive, Kinston, simple possession of marijuana up to a half ounce, shoplifting by concealment of goods, possession of a schedule I controlled substance.

* Jeremy Patterson, 32, 105 Connie's Walk, Dudley, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, discharge firearm in city.

* Antwan Devon Hamilton, 18, 115 Quail Drive, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, two counts discharging weapon into occupied vehicle in operation.