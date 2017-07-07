Local News > Archive > July 2017 > 7

Goldsboro man dies in wreck on U.S. 117

By News-Argus Staff

July 7, 2017

Full Size Full Size News-Argus/CASEY MOZINGO Workers from the North Carolina Department of Transportation repair a guard rail following a fatal wreck on U.S. 117 near the Wilson and Wayne County Lines Thursday evening.

The N.C. State Highway Patrol confirmed today a 65-year-old Goldsboro man died in a wreck near the Wayne/Wilson County line Thursday evening.

Sgt. S. Dail with the North Carolina Highway Patrol said Isaac Langley III, of Goldsboro, died after veering off to the right on U.S. 117 just outside of Wayne County, hitting a concrete guardrail on a bridge, going airborne and careening into the creek below.

Dail said Langley was pronounced dead at the scene. He was driving a 2002 Dodge Durango.

Authorities do not yet know what caused Langley to veer off to the right, but said speed was a factor in the wreck.

"He was going about 70 mph in a 55 mph zone," Dail said.

The wreck happened on U.S. 117 near the county line, just inside Wilson County. Dail said Langley was driving south.

Dail said the N.C. Department of Transportation had to shut the road down for several hours to repair an 8-foot section of guardrail on the bridge where the wreck happened.

Dail said the wreck remains under investigation, and no other cars or people were involved.