Police arrest suspects in Fremont armed robbery after chase

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on July 7, 2017 12:36 PM

Men believed to be responsible for an armed robbery in Fremont Thursday afternoon were caught by Goldsboro police shortly after leading them on a chase, according to a press release.

Tyshawn "Tybooty" Gardner, 20, of 914 E. Elm St., was charged with felony common law robbery, two counts felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts felony larceny of a firearm and assault by pointing a gun.

Rakim Karim Johnson, 22, of 1601 Cuyler Best Road, was charged with felony flee to elude, felony possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, felony possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, no operators and resist, delay and obstruct.

Rasheed Swinson, 21, of 806-B Olivia Lane, was charged with resist, delay and obstruct.

Goldsboro police found the men at South Slocumb Street and Olivia Lane after Fremont police issued a BOLO (be on look out) at 4:43 p.m. for a teal green Toyota Avalon with front-end damage the men were inside, according to the release.

Goldsboro officers found the car at 4:50 p.m., but the person driving the vehicle, identified in the release as Johnson, did not stop.

Johnson then allegedly led officers on a 1.2 mile chase.

After the car was stopped, the three men were taken into custody. The car had also been reported stolen prior to the stop, according to a police report.

Nothing in the release gave any details about the actual armed robbery.

Fremont Police Chief Paul Moats did not immediately respond to a voicemail seeking more information about the robbery.

Johnson was put into the Wayne County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured, Gardner received a $250,000 secured bond and Swinson received a $7,500 secured bond.