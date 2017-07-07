Local News > Archive > July 2017 > 7

Police find teenage larceny suspect hiding under a mattress

By Ethan Smith

A teenager accused of stealing a purse from a woman's car Thursday night was found by police hiding underneath a mattress inside a house on Newsome Street, according to a press release.

Aaron Devon Smith, 17, of 312 Goldleaf Drive, is charged with felony breaking and entering a motor vehicle, larceny after breaking and entering and resist, delay and obstruct.

The release said a woman reported at 10:50 p.m. Thursday her purse had been stolen from her car while it was parked at Bees Town Grocery at 905 S. Slocumb St.

According to the release, the woman gave police a suspect description and witnesses were able to point officers to a person matching the woman's description at Wayne Avenue and Slocumb Street.

When officers tried to make contact with Smith, he allegedly fled on foot toward Newsome Street.

He lost officers briefly, but other officers saw him go into 1101 Newsome St., according to the release.

Authorities secured the house, tried to make contact with people inside and discovered the front door of the house was unsecured.

Officers checked the house and found Smith under a mattress inside a bedroom, the release said.

The resident of the home told officers she did not know Smith, according to the release.

Smith was put into the Wayne County Detention Center under a $1,000 secured bond.