Man wanted in alleged kidnapping, assault

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on July 8, 2017 4:35 PM

Warrants have been issued for a 24-year-old man who allegedly assaulted a woman inside a car Thursday afternoon.

Shahuan Jaquim Johnson, 24, of room No. 1 at the Carolina Motel at 2316 N. William St., is wanted on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and second-degree kidnapping, said Maj. Anthony Carmon, head of the Goldsboro Police Department's Investigative Services Bureau.

Carmon said Johnson and the victim of the assault got inside a car behind a house on Harrell Street. He said that she got inside the car with Johnson willingly.

Johnson then began driving the alleged assault victim "in a direction she did not desire to go," Carmon said, at which point the assault happened.

Carmon said the victim was able to get out of the car, but was dragged a distance before officers found her on Dixie Trail.

A police report said officers found the victim of the assault crying and very upset, according to the report.

According to the report, the victim refused medical treatment.

Carmon said Johnson has not yet been arrested.