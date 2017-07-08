Local News > Archive > July 2017 > 8

<< "Police say a man stole 26 batteries from Wayne County Public Schools buses" -

Police say a man stole 26 batteries from Wayne County Public Schools buses

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on July 8, 2017 1:28 PM

Full Size Full Size Arline

A man is facing a slew of charges after allegedly stealing 26 batteries from Wayne County Public School buses parked at the school system's central office on Royall Avenue during the past month, according to police.

Maya Lamont Arline, 40, of 712 Slaughter St., is charged with seven counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, seven counts of felonious larceny and one count of obtaining property by false pretense.

The first police report about the thefts, filed Wednesday at 7:45 a.m., said 16 batteries had been stolen from seven different buses parked at 2001 Royall Ave., which is the central office for Wayne County Public Schools.

According to the report, the batteries were taken from unsecured battery boxes attached to the underside of each bus.

The buses were last known to be secure on June 9, according to the report.

The second police report, filed Thursday morning at 6:50 a.m., said 10 more batteries had been stolen from school buses parked at the same location.

According to that report, those buses were last know to be secure Wednesday afternoon at 4 p.m., and the report did not specify how many buses the batteries were taken from.

The total value of all 26 stolen batteries is $3,900, according to the police reports.

A subsequent press release issued Saturday morning alleges Arline is also responsible for a theft on July 7 which took place on Arrington Bridge Road. The release offered a different address for Arline ---- 104 Denning Place, in Dudely ---- and listed the value of the property stolen at $1,668. The property, not identified in the release, was recovered and returned to its owner.

Arline was put into the Wayne County Jail under a $40,000 secured bond. An additional secured bond of $50,000 was issued after the added charges.

His first appearance is Monday.