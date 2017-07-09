Local News > Archive > July 2017 > 9

NCDOT to hold public meeting on potential improvements to U.S. 70 in Johnston County

By News-Argus Staff

RALEIGH --The N.C. Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting on Friday, July 17, regarding proposed improvements along U.S. 70 between Swift Creek Road and Wilson's Mill Road in Johnston County.

The project will convert U.S. 70 intersections with Swift Creek Road and Wilson's Mill Road into interchanges. Access to properties along the highway will be provided by service roads that will be part of the project.

The meeting will take place at Wilson's Mills Elementary School-Cafeteria, 4654 Wilson's Mills Road, between 4 and 7 p.m.

NCDOT representatives will be available to answer questions and listen to comments regarding the project. The opportunity to submit written comments will also be provided at the meeting or via phone, email, or mail by July 31, 2017. Comments received will be taken into consideration as the project develops. Please note that no formal presentation will be made.

Anyone wanting additional information may contact Matt Clarke PE, NCDOT Project Engineer, at 509 Ward Blvd., PO Box 3165, Wilson, NC 27895, or (252) 640-6419, or wmclarke@ncdot.gov. Project information and materials can be viewed as they become available online at http://www.ncdot.gov/projects/publicmeetings.

NCDOT will provide auxiliary aids and services under the Americans with Disabilities Act for disabled persons who wish to participate in this meeting. Anyone requiring special services should contact Tamara Makhlouf, Human Environment Section, at tmakhlouf@ncdot.gov, or 919-707-6072 as early as possible so that arrangements can be made.

Persons who speak Spanish and do not speak English, or have a limited ability to read, speak or understand English, may receive interpretive services upon request by calling 1-800-481-6494.