Spring Creek grad named FFA president

By News-Argus Staff

Published in News on July 9, 2017 6:18 PM

A recent graduate of Spring Creek High School has been elected president of the North Carolina Association of the Future Farmers of America for 2017-2018.

Alan Johnson, son of Lynn and Angie Johnson of Pricetown, will lead a team of six as ambassadors for agricultural education in the state. They will also work to build up North Carolina FFA members and inspire them to pursue the organization's mission of premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.

Johnson's role will also include promoting agriculture education and awareness in the agribusiness community and in the legislature.

He will be attending the University of Mount Olive in the fall, where he plans to major in agricultural education. He is interested in pursuing a career as an agriculture teacher.

Johnson has shown livestock since he was a young boy and has been recognized over the years in FFA in areas of goat production, diversified livestock production, beef production and small animal production and care.

He has participated in a number of leadership and competitive events, including extemporaneous public speaking, agriculture sales, parliamentary procedure and dairy handler.

He has also held offices in the Spring Creek FFA, including reporter, treasurer, vice president and president. He served the Tobacco Federation as president and was vice president of the southeast region.

During the recent State FFA Convention, Johnson was named State Star Farmer, which recognizes outstanding FFA members who earned their state FFA degree and excelled in their supervised agricultural experience projects. These awards are presented to members who successfully completed at least three years of instruction in the subject, earned at least $1,000 or worked in excess of 300 hours and been actively involved in FFA activities on all levels.

Only one candidate per year receives the distinction of State Star Farmer Award. The recipient must have successfully owned and operated his own production agriculture enterprise. The prize includes cash awards from the National FFA Organization and the North Carolina FFA Foundation as well as a plaque.

The North Carolina FFA is a youth organization of over 18,000 student members preparing for leadership and careers in the science, business and technology of agriculture with nearly 250 local chapters across the state. FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.