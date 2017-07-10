Local News > Archive > July 2017 > 10

All lanes of I-795 South reopened following wreck

By News-Argus Staff

Full Size Full Size News-Argus/JOEY PITCHFORD News-Argus/CASEY MOZINGO First responders prepare to move a woman involved in a motorcycle wreck on Interstate 795 early Monday afternoon. The woman lost control and hit a guard rail while traveling south bound near the 25 mile marker of the interstate. She was taken to Wayne UNC Health Care to be treated for her injuries.

Update---- I-795 reopens to all lanes within an hour after being reduced to one lane following a wreck with injuries.

Interstate 795 South was reduced to one lane for about 45 minutes today following a wreck with injuries early in the afternoon.

A woman was taken to Wayne UNC Health Care after crashing her motorcycle and skidding over 300 feet into a guardrail.

The wreck happened just after 1 p.m., when Veronica Leigh Harris, 48, of Mount Olive, lost control of the rear end of her motorcycle, said State Highway Patrol Trooper T.C. High.

"The rear end started moving back and forth, and then she fell over and skidded along the road," he said, pointing to skid marks on the road. "You can see here where she came through."

High said that Ms. Harris skidded around 350 feet after falling over. The skid marks High pointed to began further up the road, leading to a patch of chewed-up dirt where Ms. Harris hit the guardrail.

The marks continued from there until they reached the motorcycle, which lay on its side in the highway not much further up.

Emergency medical services personnel at the scene said Ms. Harris was conscious and responding when she left for the hospital. She was taken to the ambulance on a stretcher, and was reportedly suffering from substantial road rash.

Traffic on southbound I-795 was shut down as EMS got Ms. Harris into the ambulance. Within an hour after the wreck, the left lane had been opened back up.

A woman is en route to Wayne UNC Health Care following a motorcycle wreck on I-795 South at mile marker 25.

Wayne County EMS reports the woman was conscious and responding when taken away.

This story will be updated as more details become available.