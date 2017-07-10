Local News > Archive > July 2017 > 10

Dudley woman reports being home during break-in Sunday night

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on July 10, 2017 5:27 PM

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Sunday night break-in at a woman's home in Dudley, according to a report filed with the agency.

The report said the woman was sitting in her bedroom watching television at her home on U.S. 117 Alternate in Dudley when she heard noises coming from her laundry room.

According to the report, the back door of the woman's home is in her laundry room.

She then reportedly got off her bed and heard another noise, and then asked who was there.

The report said she peeked around the corner and noticed the back door was open.

According to the report, she then went to the room beside the laundry room and looked out the window.

The report said she then saw someone wearing a white shirt run past the window, but could not discern the person's race or gender.

There was no suspect description listed on the report, and the woman could not advise officers of any potential suspects.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in Wayne County is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com.

Callers will remain anonymous and if your information leads to a felony arrest you will be given a cash reward for the information.