Fire displaces three near Mount Olive

By Melinda Harrell

Three women were displace after a fire broke out in the home pictured at 137 Flowers Rd. early Monday morning outside of Mount Olive.

A fire at a home on Flowers Road near Mount Olive displaced three people early this morning.

The fire broke out at around 3:30 a.m. at 137 Flowers Road, said Smiths Chapel Volunteer Fire Department Chief John McClenny.

He said when Smith Chapel VFD arrived on the scene the fire was "fully involved" and "the fire was coming out of the roof."

McClenney said the residents, a mother, sister and adult daughter, were not injured in the blaze.

"They all got out of the house without injury," he said.

"One of the ladies (were) asleep and awoke to a fire in her bedroom. They tried to put it out -- unsuccessfully -- and she got everyone up and out of the house."

McClenny said the Mount Olive Volunteer Fire Department, Grantham Volunteer Fire Department and Calypso Volunteer Fire Department along with Smith Chapel cleared the scene by 5:30 this morning.

"The fire is still under investigation, but at this time, we don't think there is any foul play involved but (the cause of the fire) is unknown right now."

The Red Cross is assisting the victims of the fire.