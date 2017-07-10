Local News > Archive > July 2017 > 10

Girl Scouts Badge Boot Camp to offer up opportunities to earn badges

By News-Argus Staff

Wayne Community College Continuing Education and the Girl Scouts of North Carolina Coastal Pines Council will hold a Girl Scouts Badge Boot Camp for rising sixth through 12th graders.

It is scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to noon on July 24 to 27.

The campers will work toward badges appropriate for their grade level: babysitter and netiquette badges for cadettes (grades six through eight) and car care and business etiquette badges for seniors (grades nine through10). Ambassadors (grades 11 through 12) will design a Girl Scouts marketing and recruitment project.

Cost is $50 for Girl Scout members and non-members are to pay $65 to participate -- which includes a year's membership in the organization.

Registration forms and more information about this camp can be found at www.waynecc.edu/career-exploration-camps or by contacting Lisa Newkirk at 919-739-6931 or ldnewkirk@waynecc.edu.

Wayne Community College encourages people with disabilities to participate in its programs.

Anyone who anticipates needing accommodation or has questions about access should contact Newkirk.

Girl Scouts of North Carolina Coastal Pines serves 35,000 girls in 41 counties in central and eastern North Carolina. With the support and guidance of more than 10,400 volunteers, girls develop leadership skills while learning the importance of personal responsibility, the value of goal setting, the spirit of teamwork, and the thrill of accomplishment. For more information about the Girl Scouts, go to www.nccoastalpines.org.