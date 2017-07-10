Local News > Archive > July 2017 > 10

<< "Robber thwarted after victim drives off" - "Girl Scouts Badge Boot Camp to offer up opportunities to earn badges" >>

Man shot in the leg on Maple Street

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on July 10, 2017 9:17 AM

Someone shot a man in the left leg while he was in the 1600 block of Maple Street Sunday night, according to a police report.

The report said officers responded to Wayne UNC Health Care in reference to a man who had been brought to the hospital in a private vehicle with a gunshot wound.

The victim told police he was in the 1600 block of Maple Street around 9 p.m. when a group of people started asking where he was from, according to the report.

One of the men then got in the victim's face, the report said, and shot him in the left leg -- just above the knee -- with a pistol.

The victim then ran to a friend's house, who drove him to the hospital, according to the report.

The person who shot the man is described as a black man "with a red skin tone," the report said, curly hair and is around 26 years old.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in Wayne County is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com.

Callers will remain anonymous and if your information leads to a felony arrest you will be given a cash reward for the information.