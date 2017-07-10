Local News > Archive > July 2017 > 10

One teen charged, another cited for marijuana possession

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on July 10, 2017 3:49 PM

Two teenagers are facing charges after officers found marijuana inside the car they were in Saturday, according to a press release.

Colton Blaine Pitchford, 16, of 985 Nahunta Road, Pikeville, is charged with felony possession of marijuana.

Zachari Thomas Hill, 17, of 114 Rackley Drive, was cited for misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

The release said officers got information about "possible drug activity" at 3006 Cashwell Drive.

When they arrived at the address, they smelled marijuana coming from a vehicle, according to the release.

The release said the officers then searched the vehicle and seized 47.6 grams of marijuana.

Pitchford was given a $2,500 unsecured bond on the felony charge against him. His first court appearance was Monday.

Hill has a court date scheduled for September 1.