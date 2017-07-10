Local News > Archive > July 2017 > 10

<< "Fire displaces three near Mount Olive" - "Teens charged with breaking into cars" >>

Police say a man bought a gaming system with counterfeit money, returned later to buy a TV

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on July 10, 2017 3:13 PM

Dixon

Goldsboro police have accused a man of paying for items with counterfeit money at the same business twice in one day and have charged him with several felonies, according to a press release.

Jesse Lee Dixon III, 33, of 109 Foxcroft Drive, is charged with two counts felony possession of a counterfeit instrument, two counts felony uttering a forged instrument and two counts felony obtaining property by false pretense.

The release said Dixon bought a PlayStation 4 and 32-inch flat screen television from Trade-It at 2503 E. Ash St. with counterfeit money January 11.

According to the release, Dixon purchased the gaming system with counterfeit money at 2:19 p.m. January 11. He then allegedly returned minutes later and purchased the television.

After an investigation, the release said authorities secured warrants on him and arrested him in the 2200 block of Day Circle Saturday afternoon.

Dixon was given a $17,000 secured bond on the charges.

His first court appearance is Tuesday.