Robber thwarted after victim drives off

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on July 10, 2017 9:12 AM

Someone brandished a knife at a woman sitting in her car Saturday afternoon and tried to rob her, according to a police report.

The report said the 62-year-old woman was sitting inside her car at 408 E. Ash St. at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday when a black man came to her window and told her to give him money.

She told him no, according to the report, and the man then said he would stab her while wielding a large knife.

The report said the woman then began to drive off and the man ran away to a nearby car.

According to the report, the man was wearing sunglasses, a blue hat, blue shirt and a pair of shorts. The report said he got into a red car.

The report did not list any further details about the suspect.

