Teens charged with breaking into cars

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on July 10, 2017 3:27 PM

Three teenagers are facing charges after allegedly trying to break into several cars early Saturday morning, according to a press release.

Julian Joseph Ramey, 17, of 927 Spring Bank Road, is charged with felony breaking and entering a motor vehicle.

Andrew James Dawson, 17, of 215 Woodbine St., is charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver Xanax, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A 15-year-old, who is not identified due to being a juvenile, will be charged with two counts of felony breaking and entering a motor vehicle and three counts of felony attempted breaking and entering a motor vehicle.

Officers were dispatched to Forest Drive in the Pinewood community around 4:30 a.m. Saturday because a resident was awakened by their alarm system.

The release said the alarm system detected motion in the front yard of that person's home.

According to the release, the person told officers several people were going around and trying to get into cars.

Officers saturated the area and arrested the teens, the release said.

Ramey received a $1,500 secured bond; Dawson received a $3,000 secured bond; and juvenile petitions will be secured on the 15-year-old through juvenile court.