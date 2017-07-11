Local News > Archive > July 2017 > 11

DOT to hold public meeting

By Staff Reports

Published in News on July 11, 2017 5:50 AM

The proposed realignment of Central Heights Road at Berkeley Boulevard (U.S. 13) will be the subject of a Monday, July 24, meeting.

The N.C. Department of Transportation will hold the public meeting from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Goldsboro Event Center, 1501 S. Slocumb St.

Interested residents can stop by anytime during the meeting to speak with DOT representatives about the proposed project.

No formal presentation will be made.

Comments can also be submitted by phone, email or mail through Monday, Aug. 14.

The primary purpose of this project is to improve traffic flow and connectivity on and around this section of Berkeley Boulevard (U.S. 13), DOT officials said.

Right of way is scheduled to start in 2019 at an estimated cost of $270,000 with construction to follow in 2021 at a cost of $1.125 million.

Project information and materials can be viewed as they become available online at www.ncdot.gov/ projects/publicmeetings.

For additional information, contact Matt Clarke, NCDOT Project Engineer, at 509 Ward Blvd., P.O. Box 3165, Wilson, N.C. 27895, or 252-640-6419, or wmclarke@ ncdot.gov.

The DOT will provide auxiliary aids and services under the Americans with Disabilities Act for disabled persons who wish to participate in this meeting.

Anyone requiring special services should contact Tamara Makhlouf, human environment section, at tmakhlouf@ncdot.gov or 919-707-6072 as early as possible so that arrangements can be made.

Persons who speak Spanish and do not speak English, or have a limited ability to read, speak or understand English, may receive interpretive services upon request prior to the meeting by calling 1-800-481-6494.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow the DOT on Twitter.