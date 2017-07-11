Local News > Archive > July 2017 > 11

<< "UPDATE: Authorities find elderly woman reported missing" -

Elderly woman reported missing is found dead

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on July 11, 2017 11:19 AM

Full Size Full Size Tempie Kearney Hartley

A 79-year-old woman reported missing earlier today was found dead in a pond at about 10 a.m. by the Wayne County Sheriff's Office.

Tempie Kearney Hartley's body was found in a pond behind 1982 Old Grantham Road.

Heartley's home address was 1686 Old Grantham Road.

The official cause of her death has not been determined.

"It is very early in the investigation, but at this point in time we have not learned of anything leading us to foul play," said Maj. Richard Lewis with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office.

Hartley was reported missing today shortly after 6 a.m. and was last seen around 9:30 p.m. Monday, Lewis said.

Lewis said authorities had received information she was walking to a store in Mar-Mac before she went missing but have been unable to confirm that information after further investigation.

WCSO, NCSHP have cordoned off an area in front of 1982 Old Grantham Road with crime scene tape during a missing person search. pic.twitter.com/sdgKRDCWRU — News-Argus Cops (@NewsArgusCops) July 11, 2017

Authorities are still working to build a timeline of events leading up to her death.

Lewis said authorities spotted her body from a helicopter being used in the search, and called in that they had made contact.

"That means they've spotted her," Lewis said.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office Dive Team was called in to assist with the scene.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol also responded.

Anyone with information about Hartley's death should call the Wayne County Sheriff's Office at 919-731-1480.

The lead detective on the case is Scott Mohiser.