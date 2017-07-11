Local News > Archive > July 2017 > 11

Kidnapping, assault suspect charged

By Ethan Smith

A man wanted on assault and kidnapping charges was arrested and charged by Goldsboro police Monday night.

Shahaun Jaquim Johnson, 24, of room No. 1 at the Carolina Motel at 2316 N. William St., is charged with felony second-degree kidnapping, felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and assault on a female.

Johnson is accused of assaulting a woman Thursday afternoon after she willingly got inside his car.

Maj. Anthony Carmon, head of the Goldsboro Police Department's Investigative Services Bureau, said after the incident the victim of the assault got inside a car with Johnson behind a house on Harrell Street.

Johnson then began driving the alleged assault victim "in a direction she did not desire to go," Carmon said, at which point the assault happened.

Carmon said the victim was able to get out of the car, but was dragged a distance before officers found her on Dixie Trail.

A police report said officers found the victim of the assault crying and very upset, according to the report.

Johnson was put in the Wayne County Jail under a domestic hold after being arrested at the Serena Inn at 708 Corporate Drive Monday at 10 p.m.

A release on the arrest said police received a tip Johnson was at the Serena Inn and a police K-9 found him.