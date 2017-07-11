Local News > Archive > July 2017 > 11

UPDATE: Authorities find elderly woman reported missing

By News-Argus Staff

The 79-year-old woman who was reported missing Monday night has been found.

Tempie Kearney Hartley was last seen walking to a store in the Mar-Mac community around 9 p.m. Monday, Maj. Tom Effler with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office said.

Effler said a red alert was issued for the Old Grantham Road area where multiple agencies assisted in the search for Hartley. He added the Wayne County Sheriff's Office helicopter was also utilized in the search

The condition of the woman has not been released by authorities.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Authorities with multiple agencies are searching for a missing 79-year-old woman last seen at about 9 p.m. Monday night.

Maj. Tom Effler with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office said Tempie Kearney Hartley, of 1686 Old Grantham Road, was last seen walking to a store in the Mar-Mac community and has not been seen since.

"She disappeared from her residence some time during the night," Effler said. "Last night, she was seen around 9 or 9:30 p.m. She was supposed to be walking to the drug store in Mar-Mac, but this morning when someone went to her house she was not there. We don't know if she went missing last night or this morning, but she hasn't been seen since about 9 p.m. last night"

Hartley was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with purple flowers, tan capri pants and white shoes.

She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the Wayne County Sheriff's Office at 919-731-1480 or 911.

Effler said a red alert has been issued for the Old Grantham Road area, and the area is currently saturated with authorities. He added the Wayne County Sheriff's Office helicopter is also being utilized in the search.

"We've got patrol officers out there, we've got the helicopter out there, the (N.C. State) Highway Patrol is assisting us," Effler said. "Every spare officer we've got is out there."

This report will be updated as details become available.