Arts Council seeking grant applicants

By Rochelle Moore

Published in News on July 12, 2017 5:50 AM

Local nonprofit organizations interested in developing cultural arts programs in the coming year can apply for a grant with the Arts Council of Wayne County.

The Arts Council will accept applications through Aug. 4 for grants that will be made available through the N.C. Arts Council's Grassroots Arts Program.

The Arts Council will have a grant workshop on July 19 at 6 p.m. for applicants interested in preparing competitive grant proposals. Reservations need to be secured for the workshop by contacting the Arts Council at 736-3300.

The grants will be available to a nonprofit that seeks to promote and develop diverse cultural arts programming in Wayne County, said Wendy Walker, executive director. The projects must take place from July 1 through June 30, 2018.

Priority will be given to qualified art organizations, including theaters, galleries, choral societies and festivals, arts-in-education programs offered by qualified artists, and other organizations that provide art programs in the county.

The grants are not generally awarded to organizations that receive funding through the N.C. Arts Council's State Arts Resources. Applications will be evaluated by a diverse panel of community members and voted on by the Arts Council of Wayne County board, with decisions announced in September.

The applications, along with guidelines, are available online at www.artsinwayne.org.

Applications can also be picked up at the Arts Council, 102 N. John St., Tuesday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or mailed by request.