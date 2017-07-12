Car show proceeds will go to Wounded Warrior Project
By Staff Reports
Published in News on July 12, 2017 5:50 AM
A portion of proceeds of the first-ever Precision Car, Truck, Bike and Audio Show will be donated to the Wounded Warrior project.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 21, at the Wayne County Fairgrounds, 2801 U.S. 117 South.
Admission is $5. Children 12 and under will be admitted free.
The cost to enter the cars, truck and bike show is $20 and include gate entry.
The fee for the audio competition is $5 at the gate then $20 for the first class, $10 for each additional classes.
Arrive no later then 1 p.m. to register.
The event will include a raffle, and everyone who enters the gate will receive one free raffle ticket. Additional one may be purchased for $1 each or 12 for $10.
For more information, call 919-750-6919.