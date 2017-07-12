Local News > Archive > July 2017 > 12

Car show proceeds will go to Wounded Warrior Project

By Staff Reports

Published in News on July 12, 2017 5:50 AM

A portion of proceeds of the first-ever Precision Car, Truck, Bike and Audio Show will be donated to the Wounded Warrior project.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 21, at the Wayne County Fairgrounds, 2801 U.S. 117 South.

Admission is $5. Children 12 and under will be admitted free.

The cost to enter the cars, truck and bike show is $20 and include gate entry.

The fee for the audio competition is $5 at the gate then $20 for the first class, $10 for each additional classes.

Arrive no later then 1 p.m. to register.

The event will include a raffle, and everyone who enters the gate will receive one free raffle ticket. Additional one may be purchased for $1 each or 12 for $10.

For more information, call 919-750-6919.