SJAFB airman charged in alleged domestic assault

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on July 12, 2017 8:20 AM

An airman stationed at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base is facing charges after allegedly assaulting his wife early Tuesday morning, according to Goldsboro police.

Staff Sgt. Devon Michael Ray, 31, of 224 Nellis Drive, was arrested and charged with assault by Security Forces, according to a police report.

The report said the woman was arguing with Ray, and she knocked over his Playstation 4 gaming console and television, and he then hit her in the face with his fists around 2 a.m.

Ray told police the woman had been hitting him in the face for about 10 minutes before he got tired of being hit and punched her in the face, according to the report.

The report said the woman's front veneer tooth was knocked out, but was able to be put back into place. She also had cuts on her lower lip and swelling on her left cheek, according to the report.

Ray had two, 1-inch scratches on his neck, but the officer who wrote the report was unable to determine if they were from the incident or a different event, according to the report.

The woman was taken to Wayne UNC Health Care by Wayne County EMS, and Ray was then arrested and charged by security forces.

According to information provided by SJAFB Public Affairs, Ray is assigned to the 4th Equipment Maintenance Squadron as an aerospace ground equipment technician.

Ray joined the U.S. Air Force June 13, 2006, and arrived at SJAFB Oct. 19, 2012.

Public affairs said Ray was released back to his squadron's first sergeant following the incident, and base officials are investigating.

Maj. Anthony Carmon, head of the Goldsboro Police Department's Investigative Services Bureau, said he did not know who called the police about the incident, but confirmed the woman injured in the alleged assault is Ray's spouse.

Carmon also confirmed the incident, which happened at the couple's home, took place on base.

It was not immediately clear how, or why, local police became involved with an incident that occurred on base.

Public affairs did not respond to a request seeking clarification on this point by press time.