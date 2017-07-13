Local News > Archive > July 2017 > 13

Man is charged with identity theft after allegedly cashing a check that wasn't his

By Ethan Smith

A man is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly cashing another man's insurance check in November 2016.

Marcus Devon Parker, 25, of 308 Charles St., is charged with felony identity theft, felony forgery of an instrument, felony uttering a forged instrument and felony obtaining property by false pretense.

A press release said Marcus Darden reported to Goldsboro police on Nov. 28, 2016, that someone had cashed an insurance check that belonged to him.

Darden told police whoever cashed the check used his name and identification number to do so, according to the release.

During the course of the investigation, Parker was identified as the person who cashed the check at Safeway on North William Street, the release said.

Warrants were secured for his arrest and he was arrested and charged accordingly on Wednesday.

Parker was put in the Wayne County Jail under a $25,000 secured bond.