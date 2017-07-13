Local News > Archive > July 2017 > 13

<< "Man is charged with identity theft after allegedly cashing a check that wasn't his" -

National Weather Service issues heat advisory from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today

By Steve Herring

Published in News on July 13, 2017 10:12 AM

Dangerously hot and humid conditions are expected to continue today as the combination of hot temperatures and high humidities will produce heat indices around 105 this afternoon.

It will be a repeat of Wednesday afternoon when temperatures in the mid-90s and dew points in the 70s made it feel like 104.

At 10 a.m. the temperature was 85 and the heat index was 95.

A heat advisory issued by the National Weather Service is in effect today from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The pattern is expected to repeat itself again Friday, and a heat advisory may be needed Friday afternoon as well.

Also, a few strong to locally severe thunderstorms are possible both Friday and Saturday afternoon and evening.

A heat advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is expected. Hot temperatures and high humidity will create a situation in which heat-related illnesses are possible.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Free fans are available for qualifying Wayne County residents from Wayne County Services on Aging, 2001 E. Ash St., and WAGES, 601 Royall Ave.

To qualify the person must be at least 60 years of age and not have air conditioning.

Call Services on Aging at 919-731-1608 or WAGES at 919-580-1790.

The most at-risk population includes adults over 65, children under the age of 4, those without access to air conditioning and people with exiting health conditions such as heart disease.

On average over the past 10 years extreme heat has accounted for more deaths than another weather events, according to U.S. Natural Hazard Statistics.